Market Analysts see Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MRVI] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 63.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.36. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Maravai LifeSciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Continued Focus on Expanding Product Portfolio, Market Leadership and Innovation.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, together with other business updates. Recent highlights include:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25847526 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc stands at 8.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.12%.

The market cap for MRVI stock reached $1.11 billion, with 131.69 million shares outstanding and 106.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, MRVI reached a trading volume of 25847526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVI shares is $9.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $14, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on MRVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.33.

How has MRVI stock performed recently?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.55. With this latest performance, MRVI shares gained by 36.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.05 for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.11, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 9.07 for the last 200 days.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.33 and a Current Ratio set at 8.96.

Earnings analysis for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVI.

Insider trade positions for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]

