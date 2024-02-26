Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS] Is Currently -3.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: KTOS] loss -3.89% or -0.73 points to close at $18.05 with a heavy trading volume of 9548332 shares. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:45 PM that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock.

Kratos expects to use the net proceeds to facilitate its long-term strategy, including potential investment in facilities, expanding manufacturing capacity, anticipated capital expenditures for expansion of current sole-source/single award programs and high probability pipeline opportunities, further strengthen the Company’s balance sheet in anticipation of upcoming customer and partner decisions and source selection on additional large, new program and contract opportunities, for general corporate purposes, including paydown of debt, and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The daily chart for KTOS points out that the company has recorded 14.82% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, KTOS reached to a volume of 9548332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTOS shares is $21.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $11.50 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on KTOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for KTOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for KTOS in the course of the last twelve months was 183.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for KTOS stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.80. With this latest performance, KTOS shares gained by 3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.19 for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.95, while it was recorded at 19.66 for the last single week of trading, and 16.45 for the last 200 days.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc go to 2.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS]

The top three institutional holders of KTOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KTOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KTOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.