Jefferies lifts Keycorp [KEY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Keycorp [NYSE: KEY] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $14.26. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 9:10 AM that KeyBank Foundation Supports the Yonkers NY Community With Grants Aimed at Underserved Youth.

KeyBank recently announced two multi-year Community Impact grants from KeyBank Foundation to nonprofits in Yonkers, NY, a community within the bank’s Hudson Valley

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Westhab awarded $240,000 grant to bring tutoring, college, and career advising to Yonkers teens.

Keycorp stock has also gained 0.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KEY stock has inclined by 18.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.65% and lost -0.97% year-on date.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $13.32 billion, with 936.56 million shares outstanding and 929.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.40M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 10651587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keycorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $15.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Keycorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Keycorp stock. On December 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keycorp is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.03.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

Keycorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for Keycorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.24, while it was recorded at 14.23 for the last single week of trading, and 11.69 for the last 200 days.

Keycorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Keycorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keycorp [KEY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keycorp posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keycorp go to -5.80%.

Keycorp [KEY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.