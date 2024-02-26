fuboTV Inc [FUBO] Stock trading around $1.77 per share: What’s Next?

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.55%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Fubo Sues The Walt Disney Company, FOX Corp., Warner Bros. Discovery and Affiliates for Antitrust Practices.

Defendants’ Forthcoming Launch of Sports Streaming Joint Venture Will Destroy Competition and Inflate Prices for Consumers.

Over the last 12 months, FUBO stock dropped by -23.04%. The one-year fuboTV Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.77. The average equity rating for FUBO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $518.27 million, with 292.81 million shares outstanding and 281.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.27M shares, FUBO stock reached a trading volume of 15635145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on fuboTV Inc [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2023, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

FUBO Stock Performance Analysis:

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.55. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -34.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.50 for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7092, while it was recorded at 1.9260 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5273 for the last 200 days.

Insight into fuboTV Inc Fundamentals:

fuboTV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

FUBO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, fuboTV Inc posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUBO.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] Institutonal Ownership Details

