For Tesla Inc [TSLA], Analyst sees a drop to $195. What next?

Tesla Inc [NASDAQ: TSLA] plunged by -$5.44 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $191.97. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 7:14 AM that XPON: Updating our model to reflect continued weakness in the RV market.

By Brian Lantier, CFA.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Tesla Inc stock has also loss -4.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TSLA stock has declined by -20.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.95% and lost -22.74% year-on date.

The market cap for TSLA stock reached $611.38 billion, with 3.19 billion shares outstanding and 2.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 110.96M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 78477391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tesla Inc [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $213.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Tesla Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $225 to $185. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc stock. On January 25, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 223 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc is set at 7.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 140.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

TSLA stock trade performance evaluation

Tesla Inc [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for Tesla Inc [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.11, while it was recorded at 195.57 for the last single week of trading, and 233.98 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc [TSLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tesla Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tesla Inc [TSLA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc go to 9.05%.

Tesla Inc [TSLA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TSLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.