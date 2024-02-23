Wolfe Research slashes price target on T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] – find out why.

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] closed the trading session at $163.55. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 9:07 AM that T-Mobile Achieves Record-Breaking Uplink Speeds with Another 5G First.

The Un-carrier worked with Nokia and Qualcomm to complete a data session leveraging 5G UL Tx (Uplink Transmit) switching, reaching peak speeds of 345 Mbps.

The Un-carrier just shattered its own record by spearheading new technologies to boost your phone’s superpowers! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it achieved record-breaking uplink speeds of 345 Mbps on its 5G standalone (SA) network in a recent test leveraging a new feature called UL Tx switching. That’s the fastest ever recorded in North America using sub-6 GHz spectrum and it demonstrates the technology’s potential to revolutionize the way data is transmitted from mobile devices to the network.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.01 percent and weekly performance of 1.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 4394685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $185.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc stock. On July 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TMUS shares from 153 to 167.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.08, while it was recorded at 162.33 for the last single week of trading, and 145.37 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 26.91%.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.