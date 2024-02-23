why ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

ImmunityBio Inc [NASDAQ: IBRX] price surged by 11.97 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 9:00 AM that ImmunityBio Announces Full Accrual of First Two Phases of Cancer Vaccine Trial in Participants with Lynch Syndrome and Initiation of Randomized Controlled Phase of the Trial.

The first 20 participants have been enrolled in an important national, multicenter trial to test whether ImmunityBio’s Nant Cancer Vaccine (NCV) comprising a tri-valent Adenovirus (Tri-Ad5) in combination with the company’s IL-15 superagonist N-803 could potentially prevent colon and other cancers in individuals with Lynch syndrome. With enrollment of the first two open-label phases of the trial completed, the study will now proceed to the randomized controlled phase.

When fully enrolled, the completed randomized Phase 2 study will include up to 186 individuals. In the randomized controlled phase 138 participants will be randomized to ImmunityBio’s NCV or placebo.

The one-year IBRX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.0. The average equity rating for IBRX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunityBio Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6247.86.

IBRX Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.41. With this latest performance, IBRX shares gained by 55.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 208.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunityBio Inc Fundamentals:

ImmunityBio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.38 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

IBRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ImmunityBio Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc go to -1.70%.

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IBRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IBRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.