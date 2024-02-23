why ACV Auctions Inc [ACVA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.07

ACV Auctions Inc [NASDAQ: ACVA] gained 17.21% on the last trading session, reaching $16.41 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:05 PM that ACV Auctions Announces the Settlement of Litigation Regarding AutoIMS.

ACV licenses AutoIMS in support of ACV’s digital product offering, expanding its scope of services for commercial consignors.

If compared to the average trading volume of 990.55K shares, ACVA reached a trading volume of 3628704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ACV Auctions Inc [ACVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACVA shares is $20.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for ACV Auctions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2023, representing the official price target for ACV Auctions Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACV Auctions Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

Trading performance analysis for ACVA stock

ACV Auctions Inc [ACVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.23. With this latest performance, ACVA shares gained by 16.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.47 for ACV Auctions Inc [ACVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.24, while it was recorded at 14.64 for the last single week of trading, and 15.49 for the last 200 days.

ACV Auctions Inc [ACVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ACV Auctions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

ACV Auctions Inc [ACVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ACV Auctions Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACV Auctions Inc go to 0.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ACV Auctions Inc [ACVA]

The top three institutional holders of ACVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.