Market cap of Eastside Distilling Inc [EAST] reaches 1.65M – now what?

Eastside Distilling Inc [NASDAQ: EAST] price surged by 6.07 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Eastside Distilling Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Company to Host Conference Call at 5:00 pm ET Today.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) (“Eastside” or the “Company”), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisanal products around premium spirits, digital can printing, co-packing and mobile filling, reported third quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023.

The one-year EAST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.8. The average equity rating for EAST stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eastside Distilling Inc [EAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAST shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastside Distilling Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

EAST Stock Performance Analysis:

Eastside Distilling Inc [EAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.61. With this latest performance, EAST shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.13 for Eastside Distilling Inc [EAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1430, while it was recorded at 1.0659 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0770 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eastside Distilling Inc Fundamentals:

Eastside Distilling Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

EAST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eastside Distilling Inc posted -12.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -264.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAST.

Eastside Distilling Inc [EAST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EAST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EAST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.