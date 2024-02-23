Lake Street lifts Olo Inc [OLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Olo Inc [NYSE: OLO] jumped around 0.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.92 at the close of the session, up 2.42%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Olo to Present at the Citi FinTech Conference.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading restaurant technology provider, today announced that Noah Glass, Founder and CEO, and Peter Benevides, CFO, will present at the Citi FinTech Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events” section of Olo’s investor relations website at https://investors.olo.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, OLO reached a trading volume of 3742424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Olo Inc [OLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLO shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Olo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Olo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on OLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olo Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

How has OLO stock performed recently?

Olo Inc [OLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, OLO shares gained by 15.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for Olo Inc [OLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.48, while it was recorded at 5.89 for the last single week of trading, and 6.08 for the last 200 days.

Olo Inc [OLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Olo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.78 and a Current Ratio set at 5.78.

Earnings analysis for Olo Inc [OLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Olo Inc posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLO.

Insider trade positions for Olo Inc [OLO]

The top three institutional holders of OLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.