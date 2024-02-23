Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR [ACHL] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $25

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR [NASDAQ: ACHL] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.36. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Achilles Therapeutics to Present at the 10th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360 Conference.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing AI-powered precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens to treat solid tumors, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the following conference:.

10th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360 Conference (IO360)Speaker: Sergio Quezada, PhD, Chief Scientific OfficerPresentation: Targeting Clonal Neoantigens with Precision Cell TherapiesLocation: New York Marriott at The Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn NY Date: February 29, 2024Time: 10:30am ET.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR stock has also gained 39.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACHL stock has inclined by 67.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 49.45% and gained 52.98% year-on date.

The market cap for ACHL stock reached $55.46 million, with 40.93 million shares outstanding and 39.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 497.60K shares, ACHL reached a trading volume of 5596973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR [ACHL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHL shares is $6.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHL stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on ACHL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44.

ACHL stock trade performance evaluation

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR [ACHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.50. With this latest performance, ACHL shares gained by 51.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.92 for Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR [ACHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9214, while it was recorded at 1.1380 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9276 for the last 200 days.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR [ACHL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.55 and a Current Ratio set at 8.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR [ACHL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -48.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACHL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR go to 5.20%.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR [ACHL]: Institutional Ownership

