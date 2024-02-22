why Energy Focus Inc [EFOI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.00

Energy Focus Inc [NASDAQ: EFOI] jumped around 1.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.29 at the close of the session, up 77.52%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM that Energy Focus, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Solon, Ohio –News Direct– Energy Focus, Inc.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in energy-efficient lighting and control system products for the commercial market and military maritime market (“MMM”), today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.78K shares, EFOI reached a trading volume of 12292226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Focus Inc [EFOI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFOI shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFOI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Energy Focus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Focus Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on EFOI stock. On May 12, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for EFOI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Focus Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has EFOI stock performed recently?

Energy Focus Inc [EFOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.18. With this latest performance, EFOI shares gained by 52.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.80 for Energy Focus Inc [EFOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4600, while it was recorded at 1.4900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9400 for the last 200 days.

Energy Focus Inc [EFOI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Energy Focus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Energy Focus Inc [EFOI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Focus Inc posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -118.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Focus Inc go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for Energy Focus Inc [EFOI]

The top three institutional holders of EFOI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EFOI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EFOI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.