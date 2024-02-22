why Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.48

Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE: CYH] slipped around -1.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.90 at the close of the session, down -28.22%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Results.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) (the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

Commenting on the results, Tim L. Hingtgen, chief executive officer of Community Health Systems, Inc., said, “Operational and financial results improved in 2023 as patient demand for our services increased, resulting in growth in same-store admissions, adjusted admissions, surgeries and ER visits. Our staff recruitment and retention initiatives generated solid gains in the number of bedside nurses and other patient care positions in our hospitals, which significantly reduced contract labor utilization. We also experienced growth that is directly attributable to our investments in facility expansions, physician recruitment and service line development. We expect this progress and momentum to continue in 2024.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 9388710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $4.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CYH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CYH shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems, Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

How has CYH stock performed recently?

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.08. With this latest performance, CYH shares dropped by -22.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.90 for Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Community Health Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Community Health Systems, Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -168.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems, Inc. go to -7.95%.

Insider trade positions for Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]

The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CYH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CYH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.