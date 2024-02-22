Wells Fargo lifts Global E Online Ltd [GLBE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Global E Online Ltd [NASDAQ: GLBE] slipped around -6.82 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.49 at the close of the session, down -16.91%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Global-E Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

“We are pleased with the record fourth quarter and full year results, delivering 45% annual growth in GMV, 39% growth in revenues, and 90% growth in Adjusted EBITDA, as well as crossing for the first time the milestone of $1B GMV in a single quarter. In addition, we continued to onboard many new clients across dozens of geographies and made major advances along all our strategic pillars,” said Amir Schlachet, CEO of Global-e. “Despite the volatility in consumer sentiment we witnessed in 2023 and the prevailing uncertainties in macro conditions entering 2024, we remain extremely optimistic regarding our long-term growth prospects and believe we are well positioned to continue on our path of durable and profitable growth in the coming years.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 999.49K shares, GLBE reached a trading volume of 4503317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Global E Online Ltd [GLBE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLBE shares is $44.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Global E Online Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Global E Online Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on GLBE stock. On July 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for GLBE shares from 38 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global E Online Ltd is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLBE in the course of the last twelve months was 73.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.12.

How has GLBE stock performed recently?

Global E Online Ltd [GLBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.22. With this latest performance, GLBE shares dropped by -11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.78 for Global E Online Ltd [GLBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.83, while it was recorded at 39.49 for the last single week of trading, and 37.68 for the last 200 days.

Global E Online Ltd [GLBE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Global E Online Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Earnings analysis for Global E Online Ltd [GLBE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global E Online Ltd posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global E Online Ltd go to 23.20%.

Insider trade positions for Global E Online Ltd [GLBE]

