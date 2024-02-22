StoneCo Ltd [STNE] Revenue clocked in at $998.16 million, down -9.98% YTD: What’s Next?

StoneCo Ltd [NASDAQ: STNE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.64%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:21 PM that StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 18th, 2024.

The conference call can be accessed live over the Zoom webinar (ID: 835 5588 9011 | Password: 819157). You can also access the meeting over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone’s investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

Over the last 12 months, STNE stock rose by 74.70%. The one-year StoneCo Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.98. The average equity rating for STNE stock is currently 2.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.87 billion, with 293.89 million shares outstanding and 248.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, STNE stock reached a trading volume of 4146261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on StoneCo Ltd [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $18.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $12 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd stock. On August 03, 2023, analysts increased their price target for STNE shares from 14 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

STNE Stock Performance Analysis:

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for StoneCo Ltd [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.38, while it was recorded at 16.80 for the last single week of trading, and 13.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into StoneCo Ltd Fundamentals:

StoneCo Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

STNE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, StoneCo Ltd posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd go to 76.60%.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STNE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.