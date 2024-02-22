Origin Agritech Ltd. [SEED] is 68.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Origin Agritech Ltd. [NASDAQ: SEED] gained 64.34% on the last trading session, reaching $3.78 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Origin Agritech Grows Revenue by 77% Year-Over-Year, Records Net Income of $8.7 Million.

Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023.

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the “Company” or “Origin”), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, today announced financial results for the year ended September 30, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.64K shares, SEED reached a trading volume of 16556225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Origin Agritech Ltd. [SEED]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Origin Agritech Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2009, representing the official price target for Origin Agritech Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Origin Agritech Ltd. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for SEED stock

Origin Agritech Ltd. [SEED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.82. With this latest performance, SEED shares gained by 148.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.80 for Origin Agritech Ltd. [SEED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Origin Agritech Ltd. [SEED]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Origin Agritech Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Origin Agritech Ltd. [SEED]

