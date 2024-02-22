Needham lifts Airbnb Inc [ABNB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Airbnb Inc [NASDAQ: ABNB] gained 0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $149.24 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Airbnb Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 4552064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $141.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $134, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ABNB stock. On December 12, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ABNB shares from 135 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc is set at 5.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 24.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.66.

Trading performance analysis for ABNB stock

Airbnb Inc [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.24, while it was recorded at 151.16 for the last single week of trading, and 132.14 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Airbnb Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Airbnb Inc posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc go to 23.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Airbnb Inc [ABNB]

The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.