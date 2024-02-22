Matterport Inc [MTTR] moved down -16.93: Why It’s Important

Matterport Inc [NASDAQ: MTTR] closed the trading session at $2.11. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Matterport Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Demonstrating Strong Recurring Revenue Growth and Reaffirms 2024 Profitability Target.

Q4 Annualized Recurring Revenue hits record $94.7 million, up 23% year-over-year.

Q4 net loss improved 27% year-over-year; Non-GAAP net loss improved 55% year-over-year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.56 percent and weekly performance of -6.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, MTTR reached to a volume of 9662762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Matterport Inc [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Matterport Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

MTTR stock trade performance evaluation

Matterport Inc [MTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.64. With this latest performance, MTTR shares dropped by -11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for Matterport Inc [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

Matterport Inc [MTTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Matterport Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.35 and a Current Ratio set at 9.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Matterport Inc [MTTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matterport Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTTR.

Matterport Inc [MTTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MTTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MTTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.