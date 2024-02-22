Market cap of Synaptogenix Inc [SNPX] reaches 5.41M – now what?

Synaptogenix Inc [NASDAQ: SNPX] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.27 at the close of the session, up 30.76%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Synaptogenix President Daniel L. Alkon, M.D. Honored for Scientific Presentation at USC-Sponsored Forum on Age-Related Diseases and Neurodegenerative Disorders.
Bryostatin-1 benefits in severe Alzheimer’s disease patients were statistically significant with respect to placebo at p < 0.007. Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX) ("Synaptogenix" or the "Company"), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that its President and Chief Scientific Officer, Daniel L. Alkon, M.D., was honored by the International Association of Biomedical Sciences for his presentation at the University of Southern California-sponsored IABS Forum-2023, a gathering of world-renowned neuroscientists and academics discussing "New Concepts for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Disorders.". Compared to the average trading volume of 587.93K shares, SNPX reached a trading volume of 8166713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.
What do top market gurus say about Synaptogenix Inc [SNPX]?
Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNPX shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNPX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.
The Average True Range (ATR) for Synaptogenix Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.
How has SNPX stock performed recently?
Synaptogenix Inc [SNPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.41. With this latest performance, SNPX shares gained by 37.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.59% in the past year of trading.
Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.00 for Synaptogenix Inc [SNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2329, while it was recorded at 0.1987 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4894 for the last 200 days.
Synaptogenix Inc [SNPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals
Synaptogenix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.79 and a Current Ratio set at 17.79.
Earnings analysis for Synaptogenix Inc [SNPX]
With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synaptogenix Inc posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNPX.
Insider trade positions for Synaptogenix Inc [SNPX]
The top three institutional holders of SNPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.