Market cap of Synaptogenix Inc [SNPX] reaches 5.41M – now what?

Synaptogenix Inc [NASDAQ: SNPX] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.27 at the close of the session, up 30.76%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Synaptogenix President Daniel L. Alkon, M.D. Honored for Scientific Presentation at USC-Sponsored Forum on Age-Related Diseases and Neurodegenerative Disorders.

Bryostatin-1 benefits in severe Alzheimer’s disease patients were statistically significant with respect to placebo at p < 0.007. Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX) ("Synaptogenix" or the "Company"), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that its President and Chief Scientific Officer, Daniel L. Alkon, M.D., was honored by the International Association of Biomedical Sciences for his presentation at the University of Southern California-sponsored IABS Forum-2023, a gathering of world-renowned neuroscientists and academics discussing "New Concepts for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Disorders.". Compared to the average trading volume of 587.93K shares, SNPX reached a trading volume of 8166713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synaptogenix Inc [SNPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNPX shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNPX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.