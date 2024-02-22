Market Analysts see Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] gaining to $140. Time to buy?

Enphase Energy Inc [NASDAQ: ENPH] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $126.24. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Enphase Energy Expands Solargraf Platform with New Design, Proposal, and Permitting Features.

The Solargraf platform is constantly updated to improve the customer experience and help solar installers grow their businesses. With simple and accurate system designs and permitting features, the Solargraf platform is designed to help installers streamline their operations and reduce costs. The key improvements and new features available to installers include:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4144722 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enphase Energy Inc stands at 4.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.75%.

The market cap for ENPH stock reached $17.14 billion, with 135.72 million shares outstanding and 130.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 4144722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $130.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $145, while Truist kept a Buy rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc is set at 7.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 29.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.19.

How has ENPH stock performed recently?

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 17.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.34, while it was recorded at 130.73 for the last single week of trading, and 131.32 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Enphase Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.19 and a Current Ratio set at 4.59.

Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enphase Energy Inc posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc go to 14.80%.

Insider trade positions for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]

