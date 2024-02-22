Manchester United Plc. [MANU] moved down -8.63: Why It’s Important

Manchester United Plc. [NYSE: MANU] loss -8.63% or -1.51 points to close at $15.99 with a heavy trading volume of 4660798 shares. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Manchester United plc and Trawlers Ltd Announce the Successful Completion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Minority Investment.

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), and Trawlers Limited, an entity wholly-owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are pleased to confirm that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed his acquisition of 25% of the club’s Class B shares and 25% of the club’s Class A shares, following the satisfaction of all conditions, including approvals from the Football Association and the Premier League.

The tender offer (the “Offer”) by Trawlers Limited for up to 25% of the Class A shares, at a price of $33.00 per share, expired one minute after 11:59 pm Eastern Time on 16 February 2024. Following the expiration, Trawlers Limited accepted for payment 13,237,834 Class A shares validly tendered in the Offer (and not validly withdrawn), representing 25% of the total outstanding Class A shares as of expiration. Computershare Trust Company N.A., the depositary for the Offer, has advised that the proration factor for the Offer is approximately 26.2%.

The daily chart for MANU points out that the company has recorded -26.75% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, MANU reached to a volume of 4660798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Manchester United Plc. [MANU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $23.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United Plc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Manchester United Plc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United Plc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for MANU in the course of the last twelve months was 20.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for MANU stock

Manchester United Plc. [MANU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.96. With this latest performance, MANU shares dropped by -18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.44 for Manchester United Plc. [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.91, while it was recorded at 18.24 for the last single week of trading, and 20.33 for the last 200 days.

Manchester United Plc. [MANU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Manchester United Plc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.31.

Manchester United Plc. [MANU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Manchester United Plc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United Plc. go to -0.23%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Manchester United Plc. [MANU]

