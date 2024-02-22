Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] moved down -2.25: Why It’s Important

Joby Aviation Inc [NYSE: JOBY] closed the trading session at $6.07. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Joby Aviation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today issued its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Shareholder Letter detailing the company’s operational and financial results for the period ending December 31, 2023. The company will host a live audio webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.72 percent and weekly performance of 1.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, JOBY reached to a volume of 7746234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4, while Deutsche Bank kept a Sell rating on JOBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.67 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.78 and a Current Ratio set at 22.78.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Joby Aviation Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc go to -11.81%.

The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock