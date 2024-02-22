International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] is -5.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] loss -6.40% on the last trading session, reaching $76.78 price per share at the time. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:15 PM that IFF Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, IFF reached a trading volume of 8752600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $82.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $73 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2024, representing the official price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock. On November 13, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for IFF shares from 88 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for IFF in the course of the last twelve months was 21.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

Trading performance analysis for IFF stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.61. With this latest performance, IFF shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.15, while it was recorded at 80.08 for the last single week of trading, and 75.69 for the last 200 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to -6.18%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]

