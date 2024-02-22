Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] Is Currently 0.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Howmet Aerospace Inc [NYSE: HWM] gained 0.65% or 0.41 points to close at $63.52 with a heavy trading volume of 4850098 shares. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Howmet Aerospace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

FY 2023: Revenue Up 17% Year Over Year; Record Profit and Record Cash from Operations.

FY 2023: Approx. $800 million Deployed for Debt Paydown, Common Stock Repurchase and Dividends.

The daily chart for HWM points out that the company has recorded 30.78% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, HWM reached to a volume of 4850098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $68.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for HWM stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.67 for Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.03, while it was recorded at 63.22 for the last single week of trading, and 49.72 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Howmet Aerospace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc go to 19.49%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]

The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HWM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.