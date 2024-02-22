Fortinet Inc [FTNT] Is Currently -3.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fortinet Inc [NASDAQ: FTNT] plunged by -$2.57 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $65.34. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Fortinet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights.

Total revenue of $1.42 billion, up 10.3% year over year.

Fortinet Inc stock has also loss -5.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTNT stock has inclined by 27.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.90% and gained 11.64% year-on date.

The market cap for FTNT stock reached $50.18 billion, with 781.50 million shares outstanding and 634.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, FTNT reached a trading volume of 12791106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortinet Inc [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $76.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on FTNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 684.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.06.

FTNT stock trade performance evaluation

Fortinet Inc [FTNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.85. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Fortinet Inc [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.42, while it was recorded at 68.57 for the last single week of trading, and 63.15 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc [FTNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fortinet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortinet Inc [FTNT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortinet Inc posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc go to 14.62%.

Fortinet Inc [FTNT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FTNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.