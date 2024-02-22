For BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD], Analyst sees a drop to $2. What next?

BuzzFeed Inc [NASDAQ: BZFD] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.22. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:05 PM that BuzzFeed, Inc. Announces Sale of Complex to NTWRK in All-Cash Deal.

Cash Proceeds from Sale Enable BuzzFeed, Inc. to Strengthen Balance Sheet, Reduce Debt and Improve Liquidity.

Company Also Announces Plans for Strategic Restructuring to Drive Annualized Cost Savings of Approximately $23M.

BuzzFeed Inc stock has also gained 30.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BZFD stock has declined by -30.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.63% and lost -12.56% year-on date.

The market cap for BZFD stock reached $31.68 million, with 126.39 million shares outstanding and 58.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, BZFD reached a trading volume of 15371590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZFD shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZFD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for BuzzFeed Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $4.50 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for BuzzFeed Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on BZFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BuzzFeed Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

BZFD stock trade performance evaluation

BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.59. With this latest performance, BZFD shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.95 for BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2428, while it was recorded at 0.2171 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4075 for the last 200 days.

BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BuzzFeed Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BuzzFeed Inc posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BuzzFeed Inc go to 47.50%.

BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BZFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BZFD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BZFD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.