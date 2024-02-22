Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] is 4.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L P [NYSE: EPD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.70%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Enterprise to Acquire Interest in Panola NGL Pipeline From Western Midstream.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that its affiliate has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire member interests in Panola Pipeline Company, LLC (“Panola”) from an affiliate of Western Midstream Partners, LP (“Western”) in a debt-free transaction for $25 million in cash consideration.

Enterprise executed a definitive agreement to acquire Western’s 15 percent equity interest in Panola. Panola owns a 253-mile pipeline that transports mixed NGLs from natural gas processing plants in East Texas, including Enterprise’s Bulldog plant, to multiple destinations, including the partnership’s NGL fractionation complex in Chambers County, Texas. Subject to the rights of other Panola owners to participate in the sale of Western’s interest, upon closing of this transaction, Enterprise will own up to 70 percent of Panola.

Over the last 12 months, EPD stock rose by 4.74%. The one-year Enterprise Products Partners L P stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.6. The average equity rating for EPD stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.01 billion, with 2.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, EPD stock reached a trading volume of 6201334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L P shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pickering Energy Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L P stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L P is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

EPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.65, while it was recorded at 27.20 for the last single week of trading, and 26.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enterprise Products Partners L P Fundamentals:

Enterprise Products Partners L P’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

EPD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L P posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L P go to 5.60%.

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EPD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EPD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.