Dominion Energy Inc [D] moved up 2.07: Why It’s Important

Dominion Energy Inc [NYSE: D] closed the trading session at $46.29. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Donates $1.3 Million to Environmental Nonprofits.

20 Ohio organizations receive $190,000 from the Foundation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.51 percent and weekly performance of 4.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, D reached to a volume of 4778048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dominion Energy Inc [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $48.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $56 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

D stock trade performance evaluation

Dominion Energy Inc [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.35. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Dominion Energy Inc [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.53, while it was recorded at 45.57 for the last single week of trading, and 48.03 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc [D]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dominion Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dominion Energy Inc [D] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dominion Energy Inc posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc go to -5.12%.

Dominion Energy Inc [D]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in D stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in D stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.