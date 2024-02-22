Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] Stock trading around $0.10 per share: What’s Next?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [NASDAQ: CRKN] price plunged by -1.86 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Crown Fiber Optics Expands Operations to Florida Securing $11 Million Work Order.

Initial Phase Includes 300 miles of Horizontal Directional Drilling.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in constructing fiber optic networks, today announced the commencement of a new backbone fiber project for one of Florida ‘s largest utility companies.

The one-year CRKN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.89. The average equity rating for CRKN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRKN shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRKN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

CRKN Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.83 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1285, while it was recorded at 0.1024 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8143 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown ElectroKinetics Corp Fundamentals:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

CRKN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRKN.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] Institutonal Ownership Details

