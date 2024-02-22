B2gold Corp [BTG] Revenue clocked in at $2.01 billion, down -20.25% YTD: What’s Next?

B2gold Corp [AMEX: BTG] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 5:59 PM that B2Gold Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results; Achieved 2023 Total Gold Production and Consolidated Cost Guidance; Q1 2024 Dividend of US$0.04 per Share Declared.

The one-year BTG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.75. The average equity rating for BTG stock is currently 1.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on B2gold Corp [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $4.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for B2gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2023, representing the official price target for B2gold Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on BTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2gold Corp is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTG in the course of the last twelve months was 630.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

BTG Stock Performance Analysis:

B2gold Corp [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.87 for B2gold Corp [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.92, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B2gold Corp Fundamentals:

B2gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

BTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B2gold Corp posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2gold Corp go to 20.00%.

B2gold Corp [BTG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.