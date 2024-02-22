Agilon Health Inc [AGL] Is Currently -5.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Agilon Health Inc [NYSE: AGL] price plunged by -5.60 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:00 PM that agilon health to Participate in the 44th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced that it will participate in the 44th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference including a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 5 at 12:50 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon health’s investor relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. Replays will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the presentation.

The one-year AGL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.43. The average equity rating for AGL stock is currently 1.94, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agilon Health Inc [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $12.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Agilon Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Agilon Health Inc stock. On January 05, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AGL shares from 23 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilon Health Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

AGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Agilon Health Inc [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.43. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.24 for Agilon Health Inc [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.90, while it was recorded at 6.95 for the last single week of trading, and 15.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agilon Health Inc Fundamentals:

Agilon Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AGL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agilon Health Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -55.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGL.

Agilon Health Inc [AGL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.