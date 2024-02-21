ROTH MKM lifts Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: CMMB] gained 6.37% or 0.04 points to close at $0.67 with a heavy trading volume of 8936084 shares. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Chemomab Awarded New Patents for CM-101, Its First-in Class Monoclonal Antibody in Clinical Development for Fibro-Inflammatory Diseases.

—CM-101 Phase 2 Trial for the Treatment of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Has Completed Patient Enrollment with Topline Data Expected Midyear 2024—.

—New CM-101 Patents Granted by Brazil and Israel Provide Additional Protections for Composition of Matter and for Use in Fibrotic Diseases of the Liver, including PSC—.

The daily chart for CMMB points out that the company has recorded -38.53% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 146.67K shares, CMMB reached to a volume of 8936084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMMB shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

Trading performance analysis for CMMB stock

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.67. With this latest performance, CMMB shares gained by 27.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.92 for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5409, while it was recorded at 0.6230 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9893 for the last 200 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.16 and a Current Ratio set at 4.16.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -112.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMMB.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB]

