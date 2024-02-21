Market Analysts see Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Better Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BTTX] closed the trading session at $0.17. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 9:25 AM that Better Therapeutics Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Digital Therapeutic Platform Targeting Advanced Liver Disease.

Signifies the FDA’s recognition of the Company’s novel Cognitive Behavioral Therapy as a potential treatment for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.03 percent and weekly performance of -0.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, BTTX reached to a volume of 13726227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTX shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Better Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Better Therapeutics Inc stock.

BTTX stock trade performance evaluation

Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, BTTX shares dropped by -18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1990, while it was recorded at 0.1907 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4813 for the last 200 days.

Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Better Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Better Therapeutics Inc posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTTX.

Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BTTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BTTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BTTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.