Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND] Is Currently 14.07 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Clearmind Medicine Inc [NASDAQ: CMND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.32%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 7:14 AM that SciSparc and Clearmind Continue to Strengthen International Patent Portfolio with Next Generation Classic Psychedelic-Based Compounds.

The three patent applications refer to novel proprietary combinations of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), psilocybin, N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), the active ingredient of SciSparc’s proprietary CannAmide™.

Over the last 12 months, CMND stock dropped by -98.59%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.88 million, with 3.17 million shares outstanding and 2.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, CMND stock reached a trading volume of 11508841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearmind Medicine Inc is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

CMND Stock Performance Analysis:

Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, CMND shares gained by 48.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0316, while it was recorded at 1.4100 for the last single week of trading, and 8.4904 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clearmind Medicine Inc Fundamentals:

Clearmind Medicine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND] Institutonal Ownership Details

