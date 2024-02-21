Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] Revenue clocked in at $15.94 billion, up 5.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Ally Financial Inc [NYSE: ALLY] gained 1.97% on the last trading session, reaching $36.69 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Ally Financial to present at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Financial Officer Russ Hutchinson will present at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 6384911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $40.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ALLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.47.

Trading performance analysis for ALLY stock

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.83, while it was recorded at 36.17 for the last single week of trading, and 29.01 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ally Financial Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.06.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ally Financial Inc posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc go to -3.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]

The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.