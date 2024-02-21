Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB] Revenue clocked in at $19.66 million, up 18.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Acutus Medical Inc [NASDAQ: AFIB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.27%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Acutus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, AFIB stock dropped by -84.71%. The one-year Acutus Medical Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.0. The average equity rating for AFIB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.03 million, with 28.55 million shares outstanding and 18.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, AFIB stock reached a trading volume of 14172854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFIB shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFIB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Acutus Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Acutus Medical Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $18, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on AFIB stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AFIB shares from 39 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acutus Medical Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

AFIB Stock Performance Analysis:

Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.27. With this latest performance, AFIB shares gained by 35.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.64 for Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1984, while it was recorded at 0.2024 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5377 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acutus Medical Inc Fundamentals:

Acutus Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.85 and a Current Ratio set at 4.92.

AFIB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acutus Medical Inc posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 157.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFIB.

Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB] Institutonal Ownership Details

