Wall Street Analyst Upgrade American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Airlines Group Inc [NASDAQ: AAL] loss -1.74% or -0.26 points to close at $14.64 with a heavy trading volume of 21462667 shares. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 9:15 AM that UATP Receives Patent Approval for Innovative New Payment Technology.

The second patent awarded to UATP since 2021 covers technology that speeds and streamlines transactions between acquirers and the UATP One platform.

UATP, the global payment network that enables organizations to simplify payment processes to expand their payment capabilities, has received approval from the US Patent and Trademark Office for patented Enhanced Intermediate Server technology that will improve the speed, efficiency and control of processing transactions for merchants utilizing the UATP One platform. This is the second patent UATP has received for its payment technology since 2021, reflecting its commitment to innovation and exploring new ways to add value for its clients.

The daily chart for AAL points out that the company has recorded -2.72% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 36.05M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 21462667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $17.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.73 for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.19, while it was recorded at 14.79 for the last single week of trading, and 14.32 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

American Airlines Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc go to 48.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]

The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.