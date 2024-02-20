Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] Revenue clocked in at $201.42 million, up 154.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SGMO] price surged by 31.43 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 8:05 AM that Sangamo Therapeutics Announces U.S. FDA Alignment on Abbreviated Pathway to Potential Approval and EMA Prime Eligibility for ST-920 in Fabry Disease.

– U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises that a single study with up to 25 patients, in combination with confirmatory evidence, may be acceptable pathway to Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for isaralgagene civaparvovec, which would significantly reduce anticipated complexity, cost and time to potential approval.

– European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted priority medicines (PRIME) eligibility to isaralgagene civaparvovec, which includes enhanced regulatory support and scientific guidance.

The one-year SGMO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.47. The average equity rating for SGMO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

SGMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 140.25. With this latest performance, SGMO shares gained by 231.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.53 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5209, while it was recorded at 0.9318 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8311 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.04 and a Current Ratio set at 3.04.

SGMO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMO.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SGMO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SGMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.