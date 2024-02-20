Market cap of Treasure Global Inc [TGL] reaches 5.41M – now what?

Treasure Global Inc [NASDAQ: TGL] price plunged by -9.71 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Treasure Global Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Increased Registered Users to Over 2.68 Million as of December 31, 2023.

Reported Gross Profit of Approximately $0.35 Million for Second Quarter Fiscal 2024, up 48% Year-Over-Year.

Guru’s Opinion on Treasure Global Inc [TGL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Treasure Global Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

TGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Treasure Global Inc [TGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.35. With this latest performance, TGL shares dropped by -24.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for Treasure Global Inc [TGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0973, while it was recorded at 0.1027 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5483 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Treasure Global Inc Fundamentals:

Treasure Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.94.

Treasure Global Inc [TGL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.