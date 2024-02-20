Market Analysts see Keycorp [KEY] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Keycorp [NYSE: KEY] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.07. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 10:15 AM that KeyBank Celebrates Opening of New, Full-Service Branch in Erie, PA, Grant To Support a Local Non-Profit.

New branch is designed to give clients a more personal and accessible banking experience.

Today KeyBank held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new, full-service, state-of-the-art branch in Erie, PA. The new Downtown Erie branch is located at 1401 State Street and several leaders from KeyBank and Erie attended the celebration.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15355313 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Keycorp stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.37%.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $13.17 billion, with 936.56 million shares outstanding and 932.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.86M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 15355313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keycorp [KEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $15.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Keycorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keycorp is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.96.

How has KEY stock performed recently?

Keycorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.18 for Keycorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.15, while it was recorded at 13.96 for the last single week of trading, and 11.60 for the last 200 days.

Keycorp [KEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Keycorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Keycorp [KEY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keycorp posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keycorp go to -5.80%.

Insider trade positions for Keycorp [KEY]

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.