Market Analysts see fuboTV Inc [FUBO] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] slipped around -0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.07 at the close of the session, down -5.91%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Fubo to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 1, 2024.

FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 before the market opens on March 1, 2024.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Following the release, Fubo Co-founder and CEO David Gandler and CFO John Janedis will host a conference call to review results and provide a brief business and outlook update.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.22M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 12437924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about fuboTV Inc [FUBO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

How has FUBO stock performed recently?

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.66 for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

fuboTV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings analysis for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, fuboTV Inc posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUBO.

Insider trade positions for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]

The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FUBO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FUBO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.