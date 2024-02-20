Coca-Cola Co [KO] moved down -0.02: Why It’s Important

Coca-Cola Co [NYSE: KO] closed the trading session at $59.39. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 2:00 PM that Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Approves 62nd Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase.

The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company today approved the company’s 62nd consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend approximately 5.4% from 46 cents to 48.5 cents per common share.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.94 per share, up from $1.84 per share in 2023. The first quarter dividend is payable April 1 to shareowners of record as of March 15.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.78 percent and weekly performance of -0.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.67M shares, KO reached to a volume of 13941407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coca-Cola Co [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $66.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coca-Cola Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola Co is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 26.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

KO stock trade performance evaluation

Coca-Cola Co [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for Coca-Cola Co [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.45, while it was recorded at 59.43 for the last single week of trading, and 59.29 for the last 200 days.

Coca-Cola Co [KO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Coca-Cola Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coca-Cola Co [KO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coca-Cola Co posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola Co go to 6.21%.

Coca-Cola Co [KO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $184.11 billion, or None% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.