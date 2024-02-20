Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR [AMBO] gain 118.10% so far this year. What now?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR [AMEX: AMBO] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 117.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.30. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Ambow Education Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) (“Ambow” or the “Company”), an AI technology-driven educational company, today announced its plan to change the ratio of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to its Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS, representing two (2) Class A ordinary shares, to one (1) ADS representing twenty (20) Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio Change”). The ADS Ratio Change is expected to become effective on or about February 20, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time (the “Effective Date”).

The ADS Ratio Change will have the same effect as a one-for-10 reverse ADS split for ADS holders. The ADS Ratio Change will have no impact on the Company’s underlying Class A ordinary shares, and no Class A ordinary shares will be issued or canceled in connection with the ADS Ratio Change. On the Effective Date, holders of the ADSs will be required to surrender and exchange every ten (10) then-held ADSs for one (1) new ADS. Holders of ADSs in the Direct Registration System (“DRS”) and in The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) will have their ADSs automatically exchanged and need not take any action. Citibank, N.A., as the depositary bank for the Company’s ADS program (the “Depositary”), will arrange for the exchange.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 71465227 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR stands at 41.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.51%.

The market cap for AMBO stock reached $7.86 million, with 26.21 million shares outstanding and 26.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 302.98K shares, AMBO reached a trading volume of 71465227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR [AMBO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBO shares is $270.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has AMBO stock performed recently?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR [AMBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 130.77. With this latest performance, AMBO shares gained by 102.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.85 for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR [AMBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1483, while it was recorded at 0.1588 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1829 for the last 200 days.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR [AMBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Earnings analysis for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR [AMBO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR [AMBO]

