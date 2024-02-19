Youdao Inc ADR [DAO] Revenue clocked in at $758.56 million, up 6.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Youdao Inc ADR [NYSE: DAO] price plunged by -0.94 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 3:30 AM that Youdao to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 29.

Youdao, Inc. (“Youdao” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 29, 2024, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 29, 2024 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 29, 2024). Youdao’s management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

The one-year DAO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.37. The average equity rating for DAO stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Youdao Inc ADR [DAO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAO shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAO stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Youdao Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Youdao Inc ADR is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

DAO Stock Performance Analysis:

Youdao Inc ADR [DAO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.38. With this latest performance, DAO shares gained by 24.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Youdao Inc ADR [DAO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 4.21 for the last single week of trading, and 4.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Youdao Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Youdao Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

DAO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Youdao Inc ADR posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAO.

Youdao Inc ADR [DAO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DAO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DAO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DAO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.