why Cheniere Energy Partners LP [CQP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.73

Cheniere Energy Partners LP [NYSE: CQP] jumped around 0.5 points on Friday, while shares priced at $52.01 at the close of the session, up 0.97%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Cheniere Announces Uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) announced today that each company has been approved for uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from the NYSE American (“NYSE American”).

The common stock of Cheniere and the common units of Cheniere Partners will cease trading on the NYSE American after market close on February 2, 2024, and will commence trading on the NYSE effective at the opening of trading on February 5, 2024. Cheniere and Cheniere Partners will continue to trade under the symbols “LNG” and “CQP” respectively.

Compared to the average trading volume of 222.86K shares, CQP reached a trading volume of 149368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cheniere Energy Partners LP [CQP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CQP shares is $51.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CQP stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Partners LP is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CQP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CQP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

How has CQP stock performed recently?

Cheniere Energy Partners LP [CQP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, CQP shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CQP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.50 for Cheniere Energy Partners LP [CQP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.39, while it was recorded at 51.12 for the last single week of trading, and 51.65 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP [CQP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cheniere Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Cheniere Energy Partners LP [CQP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cheniere Energy Partners LP posted 2.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CQP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheniere Energy Partners LP go to -7.70%.

Insider trade positions for Cheniere Energy Partners LP [CQP]

The top three institutional holders of CQP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CQP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CQP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.