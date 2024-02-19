why AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc [MITT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.92

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc [NYSE: MITT] slipped around -0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.05 at the close of the session, down -1.31%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:15 PM that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2023 financial results prior to market open on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call by telephone, please dial (800) 445-7795 at least five minutes prior to the start time. International callers should dial (785) 424-1699. The Conference ID is MITTQ423. To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, please go to https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4503620/58E78A554509AAFDAA8097512BFD7B3D and register using the same Conference ID.

Compared to the average trading volume of 185.72K shares, MITT reached a trading volume of 170689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc [MITT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MITT shares is $6.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MITT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for MITT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.78.

How has MITT stock performed recently?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc [MITT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, MITT shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.64 for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc [MITT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.20, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.91 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc [MITT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 135.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MITT.

Insider trade positions for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc [MITT]

