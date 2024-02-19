Turtle Beach Corp [HEAR] Stock trading around $12.12 per share: What’s Next?

Turtle Beach Corp [NASDAQ: HEAR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.81%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Become the Top Gun With All the Right Stuff – Turtle Beach’s Premium VelocityOne Flightdeck HOTAS Is Now Available.

Turtle Beach Goes Full Throttle with the VelocityOne Flightdeck Premium Simulation HOTAS – the Latest Entry in the Brand’s Top-Rated and Best-Selling Flight Sim Product Family.

Flight sim fans should suit-up and get ready for action as best-selling gaming headset and accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced the Turtle Beach® VelocityOne™ Flightdeck is now available. VelocityOne Flightdeck is Turtle Beach’s premium combat HOTAS (Hands-On Throttle And Stick) flight simulation control system. It is designed to provide full-control mastery in today’s sophisticated flight and space combat games on Windows 10 & 11 PCs. VelocityOne Flightdeck is available now from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for $399.99 MSRP.

Over the last 12 months, HEAR stock rose by 37.10%. The one-year Turtle Beach Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.3. The average equity rating for HEAR stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $210.89 million, with 16.57 million shares outstanding and 15.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 186.85K shares, HEAR stock reached a trading volume of 171349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Turtle Beach Corp [HEAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEAR shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Turtle Beach Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Turtle Beach Corp is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for HEAR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

HEAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Turtle Beach Corp [HEAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, HEAR shares gained by 17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for Turtle Beach Corp [HEAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.15, while it was recorded at 12.39 for the last single week of trading, and 10.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Turtle Beach Corp Fundamentals:

Turtle Beach Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

HEAR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Turtle Beach Corp posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Turtle Beach Corp go to 16.00%.

Turtle Beach Corp [HEAR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HEAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HEAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HEAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.