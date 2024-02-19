Semileds Corp [LEDS] Stock trading around $1.62 per share: What’s Next?

Semileds Corp [NASDAQ: LEDS] gained 14.08% or 0.2 points to close at $1.62 with a heavy trading volume of 163839 shares. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 3:00 AM that SemiLEDs Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), “SemiLEDs” or the “Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended November 30, 2023.

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to $1.6 million, compared to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased to $598 thousand, or $(0.12) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $881 thousand, or $(0.18) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

The daily chart for LEDS points out that the company has recorded -29.26% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 48.94K shares, LEDS reached to a volume of 163839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Semileds Corp [LEDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEDS shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Semileds Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semileds Corp is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for LEDS stock

Semileds Corp [LEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.57. With this latest performance, LEDS shares gained by 27.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.09 for Semileds Corp [LEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3977, while it was recorded at 1.5780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7984 for the last 200 days.

Semileds Corp [LEDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Semileds Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Semileds Corp [LEDS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Semileds Corp go to 50.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Semileds Corp [LEDS]

