Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] Stock trading around $4.30 per share: What’s Next?

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RVPH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.27%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Reviva to Host KOL Event to Discuss Topline Data from Phase 3 RECOVER Trial of Brilaroxazine in Schizophrenia.

Virtual event on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET will feature KOLs Larry Ereshefsky, PharmD, BCPP, FCCP, of Follow the Molecule and Mark Opler, PhD, MPH of WCG.

Over the last 12 months, RVPH stock dropped by -4.97%. The one-year Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.77. The average equity rating for RVPH stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $120.06 million, with 27.92 million shares outstanding and 22.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 515.60K shares, RVPH stock reached a trading volume of 170899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVPH shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

RVPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, RVPH shares gained by 5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.87 for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.41.

RVPH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVPH.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] Institutonal Ownership Details

