Raymond James slashes price target on West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG] – find out why.

West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [NYSE: WFG] slipped around -0.92 points on Friday, while shares priced at $79.69 at the close of the session, down -1.14%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 5:01 PM that WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (“West Fraser” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE: WFG) reported today the fourth quarter results of 2023 (“Q4-23”). All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars unless noted otherwise.

Compared to the average trading volume of 126.86K shares, WFG reached a trading volume of 126007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFG shares is $101.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFG in the course of the last twelve months was 93.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

How has WFG stock performed recently?

West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, WFG shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.25, while it was recorded at 78.93 for the last single week of trading, and 77.19 for the last 200 days.

West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

Earnings analysis for West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. go to 28.83%.

Insider trade positions for West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG]

